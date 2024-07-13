Ruth Westheimer, America's pioneering sex therapist known as "Dr. Ruth," dies at 96

Dr. Ruth Westheimer appointed New York's ambassador to loneliness Dr. Ruth Westheimer appointed New York's ambassador to loneliness 00:39

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop culture icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died, her publicist and co-author on several books, Pierre Lehu, confirmed on Saturday to CBS News. She was 96. No cause was noted.

Westheimer never advocated risky sexual behavior. Instead, she encouraged an open dialogue on previously closeted issues that affected her audience of millions. Her one recurring theme was there was nothing to be ashamed of.

"I still hold old-fashioned values and I'm a bit of a square," she told students at Michigan City High School in 2002. "Sex is a private art and a private matter. But still, it is a subject we must talk about."

Westheimer's giggly, German-accented voice, coupled with her 4-foot-7 frame, made her an unlikely looking — and sounding — outlet for "sexual literacy." The contradiction was one of the keys to her success.

But it was her extensive knowledge and training, coupled with her humorous, nonjudgmental manner, that catapulted her local radio program, "Sexually Speaking," into the national spotlight in the early 1980s. She had a nonjudgmental approach to what two consenting adults did in the privacy of their home.

In November, Westheimer was named New York's honorary ambassador to loneliness, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. New York is the first state to appoint an ambassador to loneliness.

"As New York works to fight the loneliness epidemic, some help from honorary Ambassador Ruth Westheimer may be just what the doctor ordered," Hochul said in a statement announcing the appointment. "Dr. Ruth Westheimer has offered her services to help older adults and all New Yorkers cope with the loneliness epidemic and I will be appointing her to serve as the nation's first state-level honorary Ambassador to Loneliness. Studies show individuals experiencing loneliness had a 32 percent higher risk of dying early and we need leaders like Dr. Ruth to help address this critical component of our mental health crisis."

Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor, pledged to help every New Yorker address the growing issue of social isolation.

"Hallelujah! I got off the phone with Governor Hochul yesterday afternoon. She called to ask me to serve as the very first Honorary Ambassador to Loneliness in the nation. I am deeply honored and promised the Governor that I will work day and night to help New Yorkers feel less lonely!" said Westheimer.