Juli McDonald (WBZ-TV)

Juli McDonald is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

McDonald came to WBZ-TV from WCVB-TV, the ABC affiliate in Boston, where she spent a year as a reporter. Before WCVB-TV, McDonald was an anchor/reporter for four years at WWLP-TV in Springfield, MA. Prior to WWLP-TV, McDonald spent two years as an anchor/reporter for KFYR-TV in Bismarck, ND.

A native of Norwood, MA, McDonald is a graduate of Emerson College where she earned a B.A. in broadcast journalism.

You can connect with her on Twitter at @julimcdonald.