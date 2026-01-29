Massachusetts town plans to change name in honor of Patriots QB Drake Maye

To show their support for the Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday, officials from Maynard, Massachusetts plan to temporarily change the name of the Middlesex County town, in honor of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Town of MAYEnard

"On Sunday, Feb. 8, as the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks for Super Bowl LX, there will be zero viewers watching the game from the Town of Maynard," a press release from the town said. "Instead, pending the approval of the Select Board on Tuesday, residents, restaurant patrons, guests, and visitors will be watching from the Town of MAYEnard."

"I think it's fantastic!" Robin Mauro told WBZ News, and she isn't the only fan in support of the temporary name change.

Shawn Gao, manager of the downtown Chinese restaurant Magnolia's agreed. "Maynard and Drake Maye, it just fits perfectly," he said.

Every weekend, the restaurant has been hosting Patriots watch parties, a few of which Maynard native Larry Fryatt says he's attended.

"I think Drake Maye is a great quarterback, he's done very well on his second year here," Fryatt said.

Select Board to hold vote on name change

If passed by the Select Board, the town's name will change on Super Bowl Sunday. Members of the Select Board are scheduled to meet for a vote at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Maye, who was listed as limited at Patriots practice Thursday with a shoulder injury, said he is feeling good. "I'm just going to try to do whatever I can to get back to 100%," Maye told reporters.

Maynard, Massachusetts is approximately 20 miles west of Boston.