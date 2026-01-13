Patriots fans credit Mike Vrabel for team's success: "He's what we needed"

One year ago, the New England Patriots introduced Mike Vrabel as the new head coach, and now he is leading the team into the second round of the playoffs. He is the 16th coach in franchise history, but the third in just three seasons.

Hopes were high and fans couldn't quite have known how Vrabel would exceed their expectations.

"He's what we needed. You can tell they're all together and I think Vrabel did that," a North Attleboro fan said.

What he did, the consensus seems to be, is create a true team culture - setting the standard from the top.

"Vrabel is a great coach. I think he connects with everybody, whether you're on the field or off the field. That kind of energy in the locker room, in practice, really makes a huge difference," said a fan from Toronto, who fell in love with the team when she met her now fiancé.

Vrabel jersey in demand at Pro Shop

Vrabel was of course a key part of the Pats defense in the early 2000s, helping the team win three Super Bowls. Twenty years later, it's nice and nostalgic that coach's name on the jersey is back in demand at the Pro Shop.

Mike Vrabel's jersey at the Patriots ProShop. CBS Boston

"I've got my jersey, but I saw Vrabel and I really love the back of the hood and how it says, 'We are all Patriots," said a local fan shopping.

Minutes before closing, it was mostly women shopping for fan gear inside the store Tuesday night. Vrabel's female fans say it's clear, he brings class. Coach Vrabel starts his press conferences always calling on women reporters to ask the first question. In an industry dominated by men - that tradition of respect has earned him the same.

"You can see it on camera too. I don't know if it's because he's photogenic or what, but it works. Everybody can see the improvement, it shows whenever they play," said a Braintree fan.

This postseason play feels like a treat for famished Pats fans, eager to keep the momentum going.

"It's going to be a tough one, but I think they can do it. I definitely think they can do it. We've got to have faith," the fan added.