385 gallons of heating oil pumped into basement of Massachusetts home after driver goes to wrong address

Hundreds of gallons of home heating oil were mistakenly pumped into a basement on Linwood Street in Medford, Massachusetts on Monday.

"The oil delivery driver pulled up to the wrong address, put 385 gallons of oil into a basement with no oil tank," said Medford Deputy Fire Chief Nicholas Davis. The incident triggered a hazardous material response.

Homeowner Dang Nguyen can't believe it. He says both his wife and brother-in-law were home at the time. They didn't know it was happening until they began to smell the fumes.

"He looked outside and see the truck in the front and he pumped oil in. And he come in and he talked to him, he said nobody tell you to come in and pump the oil here, why are you pumping," Nguyen said. "And he showed him the basement with all the oil."

Hundreds of gallons of home heating oil pumped into Medford basement with no oil tank. CBS Boston

Delivered to wrong house in wrong city

The oil company is Fawcet Energy. Not only was it the wrong house but also the wrong city. The delivery driver was supposed to go to 48 Linwood in Malden but instead he came to 48 Linwood in Medford.

"It's spread out all over the floor of the basement. So now we are worried about protecting the cleanouts, and making sure it doesn't get down into the ground. We used speedy dry and booms and tried to isolate and do what we could until the DEP came and got a chance to take a look at it," Davis said.

Oil tank removed 5 years ago

Ngugyen's house does have an oil fill, but he says he removed his oil tank five years ago and now heats his home with gas.

Chief Davis said an oil delivery can range anywhere between 150-250 gallons. "Normally when you are filling up an oil tank, once it starts to get full you hear the whistle and that keys the driver to shut down the oil. But there is no whistle because there is no tank. They should be capped and filled, shouldn't remain and it was," Davis said.

Nguyen was supposed to be celebrating Thanksgiving at his home on Thursday and was hosting 20 people.

"I am going to call tomorrow and cancel. You never know people make mistake and put in wrong address. It supposed to be Malden not Medford," he said.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is investigating the incident along with the building inspector. The six people who have been displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.