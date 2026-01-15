Being a Patriots fan can be good for your mental health, expert says

In a world where it can be awfully hard to agree, here in New England one thing is for certain: it sure feels good to be a Patriots fan right now.

"Some people don't like that we're back in the good times, but we are," said a New England native who now roots for the Pats from Tampa.

There are of course some clear factors at play in these good times.

"Coach Vrabel's done a great job of bringing the team culture back to what it used to be years ago," said a Norwood fan.

But even prior to the playoffs, before early in the season back-to-back wins, the return of football always feels good, and experts say being a fan is good for you.

"In New England just walking by someone it's very interesting if someone says 'hi.' But at a sporting event you'll turn around and you'll high five a stranger and it'll be an intense great moment, and you'll never think about it again," said licensed independent clinical social worker Dawn Perry.

Perry, a Pats fan herself, is the co-clinical director for AVIV Mental Health. She explains that regardless of the scoreboard, cheering for a team with fellow fans can be like medicine for your mind and mood.

"Sports allows us as a community to get outside of that isolation and to really go into what feels good and it's being with one another, feeling connected, and feeling connected to your life, the life that's happening in front of you," Perry added.

A way to bond with family and friends on the couch, at the tailgate, or even through social media memes... and also, find comfortable common ground throughout your community.

"You can go to Mass on Sunday, and you can see people in Patriots jerseys. In business, I'm in sales, so I talk to clients about business opportunities. And the first thing we say, 'what a great win.' So, it kind of lightens the moods," said the Norwood fan.

"In these times, when times are so tough and how the world is split right sports brings us all together," a Patriots fan said.