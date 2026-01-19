Watch CBS News
Car crashes into police station in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke,
Aaron Parseghian
Aaron Parseghian
A car crashed into the police station in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts on Monday. The driver was taken into custody and brought to a nearby hospital with injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

Shrewsbury Police said the 2022 BMW SUV crashed into the building just after 2 p.m. 

rx-41-skyeye-cambridge-accident-20260119-01-frame-103908.jpg
The car can be seen through the front door of the building. CBS Boston

Video from WBZ-TV's helicopter shows the vehicle through the building's front door, with its hazards on. Debris could be seen scattered around the crash site as well. 

"You just see two red blinking lights on a car that's like tilted over through the front door of the police station. I've never seen anything like it. It's insane," said Shrewsbury resident Tyler O'Keefe.

The cause of the crash is not known. A crew from WBZ-TV is on its way to the scene. We will bring you more information as we get it.

The crash comes after Massachusetts received several inches of snow on Sunday.

