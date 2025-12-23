2 killed in Watertown car crash outside popular diner

Two people are dead after a multi-car crash near a popular restaurant in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Watertown police said they responded to the serious crash on Bigelow Avenue outside the Deluxe Town Diner at about noon.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that two individuals had succumbed to their injuries as a result of the collision," police said in a statement.

One of the vehicles involved appeared to be a Tesla.

The deadly crash in Watertown. CBS Boston

More than three hours later there were still emergency vehicles, firefighters and police at the taped-off scene. The Medical Examiner's office also had a van parked nearby.

"We ask the public to please avoid the area and allow first responders the space necessary to continue their work," police said.

There was no immediate information about the victims. Police have not yet said what might have caused the crash.

Watertown is just to the west of Boston.