Storm could complicate travel for Patriots fans headed to Denver for AFC Championship

Patriots fans making the trip to Denver for the AFC Championship are putting the finishing touches on their whirlwind preparations, after securing tickets, booking rooms and reservations, and bundling up.

"The problem that you have when you go on a road game is you can't pack these big bulky jackets that you need when you're going to be outside in nine- or 10-degree weather!" said fan Keith Miller.

The Danvers native expects he'll avoid any cancellations and delays with a trip to West Palm Beach. But as about two thirds of the country braces for heavy snow and bitter cold this weekend, most Pats fans with Monday flights home hope celebratory spirits will take the sting out of any travel woes.

"We'll see how that all plays out with the weather. We're both retired and our wives know we're going out there and we're going maybe be stuck in weather. We're just going to take it by ear. Not sweat it, stress it, anything. We'll get back when we get back," said fan Joe Forgue.

With Denver's altitude as much of an opponent as the Broncos themselves, New England fans are holding their breath - wondering if the Patriots will be able to catch theirs come Sunday.

"I've been to Denver twice for the AFC Championship when Brady and Manning played. It is an extremely difficult place to win a game. A lot of the Boston fans think because we're playing a backup that it's an automatic win. I don't feel that way at all," Miller said.

Across New England no one wants this exciting, surprising season to end. But whenever it does, fans just feel so grateful for what this team gave us.

"We're playing with house money. The team was not expected to go this far. No one thought we'd be in the AFC Championship with the potential to go to the Super Bowl," Forgue said.

"What they've accomplished already, if they were to lose, I'll be disappointed but not devastated. This team has far exceeded anyone's expectations. That being said I want them in Santa Clara in two weeks," Miller added.