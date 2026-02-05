Some optimistic Patriots fans booked flights to Super Bowl early in the season

The New England Patriots aren't the only ones heading into Super Bowl Sunday with a strategy. Back home at Logan Airport, seasoned travelers say they would never allow Mother Nature an interception.

"I've gone to all the Patriots Super Bowls. The smartest thing to do when you live in the east coast you've got to leave early. So you go to Vegas because you can always get a flight out in Vegas," said fan Paula Moore.

Pats fans wore their pride boarding westbound flights. Bride-to-be Brigitte Gorham is no stranger to the Super Bowl; she's been to four. But it was her fiancé who practically manifested number five.

"My fiancé actually booked our tickets right after one of the first games even though we lost. He was like I have faith that we're going to make it," Gorham said. "The tickets were really cheap to fly. We got our hotels and everything really cheap. Just had faith and now we're here."

Most of the New England travelers passing through Logan are not lucky enough to be attending the Super Bowl, but whether they're coming or going there is no shortage of support for this team - a group that's just blown fans away this season.

"It reminds me of 2001 because I was at that game that Bledsoe got knocked out of and that was the year the Patriots won everything," said fan Gordon Shone. "They've always been an underdog, just like they were in 2001 so hopefully history repeats itself."

Spirits are sky high - in a season off to a flying start.

"My bar the whole season was let's make the playoffs and then anything can happen. That's still how we feel right now. The Super Bowl is one game, and anything can happen on Sunday," said fan James Horkan.