Brown University shooting survivor reacts to gunman's confession, looks forward to healing

Investigators revealed the man who opened fire at Brown University and killed an MIT professor days later, recorded a series of videos confessing to the shootings before he took his own life. Claudio Manuel Neves Valente said he had planned the attack for six semesters.

Survivor Jacob Spears, who is recovering at his home in Georgia, spoke with WBZ-TV after reading the transcripts from the videos.

"I'm like six semesters? That's a long time. That's before I even was there," Spears said. "This was my first semester. I'm a freshman. So this was like, before I was even there you were planning this."

Spears was shot in the back in a Brown engineering building in Providence, Rhode Island on Dec. 13. Students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov were killed and nine others were wounded.

"Mukhammad, he was my friend," Spears said. "That was my friend, so reading it I tried to keep him out of my mind because I knew that would make it even harder. But I couldn't."

Transcripts of the chilling reflections by Neves Valente were released by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday.

"I am not going to apologize, because during my lifetime no one sincerely apologized to me," Neves Valente said in the video discovered in the Salem, New Hampshire storage unit where his body was found.

No motive revealed for shootings

He did not reveal a motive for the campus shooting, or the murder of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro two days later in Brookline, Massachusetts. Neves Valente attended school in Portugal decades ago with Loureiro.

Neves Valente did mention his interaction with a witness, which ultimately led to police identifying him.

"I was almost confronted by a guy there that day... Not almost, I actually was confronted and he knew my... my... my license plate, I honestly never thought it would take them so long to find me," Neves Valente said.

In an interview with WBZ-TV, security expert Todd McGhee stressed the importance of reporting suspicious behavior.

"Brown University was the target, and so that just indicates to me, that all the phrasing of 'see something say something,' that's what we need to do," McGhee said. "We don't need to look for people conducting criminal actions, we need to look for people that are acting suspicious."

McGhee, who had a career in law enforcement and now specializes in security analysis, says even without a clear motive, the videos provide an opportunity for police to tap into his mindset and could lead to former colleagues or friends coming forward with key information.

As Brown University continues efforts to transform security across campus, Spears says it's only there that he'll be able to find some healing.

"I love the community. I love my friends," Spears said. "I want to go back, and I want see them and I just want to like try and get back to something kind of normal even though I know for a long time nothing, nothing there will be normal."