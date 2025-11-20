Princeton, Massachusetts man accused of having 9 explosive devices in truck

A man in Princeton, Massachusetts is facing serious charges after police say they found nine explosive devices in his truck.

Jason Baldarelli Jr., 27, will be arraigned in Leominster District Court Thursday on a charge of unlawful possession of explosive devices.

Princeton police said they were first alerted to Baldarelli on Monday, when they looked into a report of explosions around 4 a.m. on Wheeler Road, where Baldarelli lives.

Investigators got a search warrant and then worked with several other agencies, including the Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force and the State Police Bomb Squad, to set up a traffic stop Thursday morning.

A Princeton police officer pulled Baldarelli over at 7 a.m. on Hubbardston Road.

"During the stop, officers located nine explosive devices inside the vehicle," Princeton Police Chief Paul Patriarca said in a statement.

After Baldarelli was arrested, police started searching his home.

The devices taken from his truck will be destroyed in a "controlled detonation" in Princeton, the chief said.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Princeton, Massachusetts is in Worcester County, about 64 miles west of Boston.