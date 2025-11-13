Tiny alligator spotted on video in Boston's Charles River has been found safe

The tiny alligator that was spotted in the Charles River in Boston has been found safe.

The alligator was first seen last weekend by Trevor Rochelle who recorded video of it wading back into the river.

"Believe me, it was real. I am not pulling anyone's leg," he told WBZ-TV Tuesday.

A spokesperson for animal control in Boston said they went out to the river Sunday but couldn't find the alligator.

Trevor Rochelle shows he video he took of a small alligator in the Charles River in Boston. CBS Boston

On Wednesday, Joe Kenney of "Joe's Crazzy Critters" took a shot at tracking down the gator because he said it would be in danger in the colder weather.

"With some luck and a couple of bright flashlights after 15 minutes I found the Boston alligator," he wrote on social media Wednesday.

"I was able to capture him safely and he will be warm and housed until we get more information and instructions on what's next for this little guy."

Kenney, who is also the animal control officer in Hanson, Massachusetts, is hoping the alligator will become a part of Joe's Crazzy Critters, an educational reptile show he started back in 2005.