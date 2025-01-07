Karen Read prosecutors want federally-hired crash experts excluded from second trial

DEDHAM - In a series of motions filed over the last few weeks in preparation for Karen Read's second trial, prosecutors have told the court they want certain defense crash reconstruction experts excluded from testifying again.

Dr. Daniel Wolfe and Dr. Andrew Rentschler, two experts who work for ARCCA, an expert engineering and crash reconstruction firm, testified on behalf of the defense at Read's first trial. The company was hired by the Department of Justice as a part of its investigation into the death of John O'Keefe — an investigation never confirmed or denied by the DOJ, but which was discussed multiple times at Read's trial outside the presence of the jury.

Wolfe and Rentschler testified that they conducted a study, including a recreation, of proposed car crashes that could have killed O'Keefe. Both testified that they did not believe his injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.

Read's trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury on July 1.

Rule 14 obligations in Karen Read case

Now, special prosecutor Hank Brennan wants the ARCCA experts excluded from Read's second trial. The Commonwealth "expects to move to preclude ARCCA witnesses Daniel Wolfe and Andrew Rentschler from testifying at trial," it writes.

"The history and complexity of the ARCCA witness's employment and directives are muddled and unnecessary to recount for the purposes of this notice. Rather, it is expected that if the defense attempts to proffer either or both potential witnesses, it will be unable to comply with Rule 14 obligations," the motion continues.

Rule 14 is a rule for all Massachusetts criminal cases, which determines the process for discovery, or the sharing of evidence and information from both sides ahead of trial.

"The Commonwealth does not allege that the defense will be negligent or unwilling to comply, rather, it is expected that given the handling and employment of these witnesses the defense will simply be unable to meet its obligation," the filing reads.

Read's second trial is tentatively scheduled for this spring.