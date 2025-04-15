Karen Read jury stalled at 16 people as selection process hits 2 weeks

Jury selection in Karen Read's high-profile Massachusetts trial continues Tuesday for a 10th day as the jury has been stalled at 16 people since late last week. The selection process has now been ongoing over the course of two weeks.

Judge Beverly Cannone is aiming to reach 18 jurors to begin the trial. On Thursday, a 16th juror was seated, which is the minimum number needed for the trial to get underway. Cannone has wanted to find additional jurors in the event that any issues come up during trial.

The trial is taking place inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

There are 54 people under consideration for the jury on Tuesday, bringing the total to 591 so far over the last two weeks. Out of the people in the courtroom on Tuesday, 43 have heard of the case and another 26 said they have already formed an opinion. Another eight said they have a bias toward one side or the other.

Karen Read trial

Read's first trial ended with a hung jury leading to a mistrial. In that trial, there were 19 jurors to start, but only 14 were left by the end after several were dismissed.

Prosecutors allege that Read hit and killed Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating at the time, with her SUV and left him to die in the cold during a blizzard outside a Canton home in 2022. Read says she is being framed as part of a coverup including several people including law enforcement.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

How to watch Karen Read trial

The Karen Read trial will be streaming live on CBS News Boston from opening statements right through the verdict.

