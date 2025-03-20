Watch Live: Karen Read's defense attorneys seek to delay start of trial

The Karen Read case is back in a Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom on Thursday less than two weeks before jury selection is scheduled to begin, though defense attorneys are asking the judge to delay the trial by several weeks.

You can watch Thursday's hearing when it begins around 9 a.m. on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

Read is charged in the 2022 death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating at the time. Prosecutors say Read hit and killed O'Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside a Canton home following a night of drinking.

Read says she is being framed as part of a coverup by several people including law enforcement. She has pleaded not guilty to all three charges against her. Read's first trial ended last year in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

On Wednesday, Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case, was fired by Massachusetts State Police for his conduct handling Read's case.

Karen Read hearing

Read's second trial is scheduled to start on April 1, but in a new motion this week, Read's defense team requested to move the retrial until at least April 25 because of her ongoing federal appeal. Judge Beverly Cannone indicated Tuesday that the request would be challenging because jurors have already been called for duty for April 1.

Also on Tuesday, Cannone scolded attorney Alan Jackson and the defense team for "repeated misrepresentations" to the court. But Cannone opted not to remove any lawyers from the case.

Thursday's hearing will help set the ground rules for the upcoming trial, with Cannone deciding what evidence will be allowed and excluded.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, a 45-year-old financial analyst, was living in Mansfield at the time of O'Keefe's death.

She is charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of bodily injury or death, and manslaughter under the influence of alcohol.

Read has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.