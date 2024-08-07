Watch CBS News
Tropical Storm Debby's path shifts, less rain coming to Massachusetts

By Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Tropical Storm Debby is once again strengthening and headed for a second landfall near Charleston, South Carolina Wednesday night.

Debby path

There is a slight chance it could continue to strengthen and become a minimal hurricane again just before it reaches land. From there, Debby will stay inland, over land, and start to increase its forward speed as it heads northward through Pennsylvania and New York state.

At the same time, Debby will rapidly deteriorate, losing its tropical characteristics. By the time it reaches the Northeast, it will be a regular area of low pressure, albeit with some very heavy rain along and west of its track. 

debby-copy.jpg
Hurricane Debby tracker

The center of Debby's remnants will pass several hundred miles west of the Boston area bringing the heaviest rain west of New England.

There will be 3-to-6 inches of rain in parts of Pennsylvania and New York state. Farther to the east, into New England, we only expect a half inch to an inch or two of rain at most. 

If you have plans for the weekend in Massachusetts, there's great news! Debby's remnants are going to fly through here at rapid speed.

It's likely that the highest impacts for New England will come late Friday night and be long gone by Saturday.

friday-copy.jpg
Models are showing something similar to a squall line Friday night with the potential of a brief period of heavy downpours and a risk of a few severe thunderstorms.

Weekend forecast 

Other than a few leftover clouds and a very early shower, Saturday should feature plenty of sunshine and comfortable, dry air!

The outlook is equally as nice for Sunday and the beginning of next week. We should have several days of sunshine and without the heat and humidity we have been experiencing as of late. 

Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.

