Maps show how much snow Massachusetts will get from Thursday storm and when it will turn to ice

BOSTON - A "kitchen sink" winter storm on Thursday is set to drop a few inches of snow, a layer of icy sleet pellets and freezing rain in Massachusetts.

The WBZ weather team is continuing our NEXT Weather Alert for Thursday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday for most of southern New England, except for Cape Cod and the Islands.

Watch: Snow day Thursday? Meteorologists talk winter storm forecast

When does the snow start on Thursday in Massachusetts?

The snow arrives between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday from southwest to northeast.

It will only last a few hours in most areas (longer the farther north you live).

The majority of the snow accumulation will be over by early afternoon.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

A "nose" of warmer air (above freezing) about 5,000 feet above our heads will arrive from south to north from midday through the afternoon.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Snow changes to ice, then rain

We will gradually see (and hear) the snow changing over to sleet, with little ice pellets pinging off of everything.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Later Thursday afternoon, the storm begins to taper off and the precipitation becomes more spotty and sporadic.

At the same time, the milder air will continue to filter in and spread out over several thousand feet above our heads.

This will change the sleet over to rain at the immediate coastline and southeastern Mass., and to freezing rain across much of the interior.

Everything winds down around 6 p.m. or shortly thereafter.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

How much snow will Boston get?

Coating to 1": Cape Cod and the Islands due to more mixing and rain.

1-3": Most of southern New England including Boston and Worcester.

3-5": Extreme northern Mass., including northernmost Worcester, Middlesex and Essex counties as well as most of southern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Travel impact from Thursday storm

Just a reminder - the snow is the first thing to fall. It will be compressed by the sleet and rain/freezing rain that follows.

Obviously, travel will become quite hazardous late Thursday morning through the afternoon.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Take your time and use caution when attempting to clean the driveway or walkway. This will be heavy stuff and also any untreated surfaces could certainly be slippery/icy.

Areas north of the Mass Pike, especially the valley locations, will hold on to the cold air at the ground level longer than other areas. Therefore, conditions will remain icy/hazardous well into the evening/night Thursday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston