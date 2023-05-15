Taylor Swift's Gillette Stadium concerts in Foxboro: What to know

FOXBORO - The wait is almost over, Swifties: Taylor Swift is coming to Foxboro this weekend to perform three Gillette Stadium concerts on May 19, May 20 and May 21.

What time does the concert start, and how early can I get there?

Gillette Stadium lots open at 2:30 p.m. each day. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

What will traffic be like around Gillette?

State Police warn that fans should leave themselves plenty of time to get to the stadium, especially Friday when they have to contend with rush hour traffic. There will be traffic restrictions on local roads in the areas. Anyone headed to the show must take I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to get to Route 1 and Gillette.

Do I need a ticket to tailgate outside the stadium?

If you don't have a ticket to the concert, you won't be able to access or park in the Gillette Stadium lots, State Police say.

Is there a concert train?

The MBTA runs special round-trip Commuter Rail trains from both Boston and Providence to Foxboro. Boston trains are completely sold out for all three shows. There are still a limited number of tickets available for the Providence special event trains on the mTicket app.

Should I bring cash?

Gillette Stadium has gone cashless - only electronic payments are accepted. There are cash to card machines in the stadium, which convert cash into Visa cards.

Can I bring a bag?

Only a clear plastic bag is allowed, or a small wristlet/handled wallet that is smaller than 6.5" x 4.5". Bags larger than the permitted size won't be allowed in and must be returned to a car.

Are there rules about signs?

You can bring a sign, but it can't be larger than 11" x 7".

What items are not allowed in the stadium?

Per State Police: Prohibited items include "GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management."

Where can I get an Uber/Lyft?

There is a designated rideshare pickup/drop off location by Bass Pro Shops in Lot 15.