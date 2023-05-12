Additional Taylor Swift Commuter Rail tickets selling fast

FOXBORO – Additional Commuter Rail tickets for concert services to Gillette Stadium went on sale Friday for people attending this month's Taylor Swift shows, but they didn't last long.

Train tickets for the concerts on May 20 and 21 went on sale at 11 a.m. through the mTicket app.

Tickets on the Boston line sold out in less than one minute, the Commuter Rail said. Tickets on the Providence line are still available.

No tickets have been added for the May 19 concert.

Last week, the first round of train tickets sold out within a matter of hours. Fans, wanting to avoid the traffic and driving to the show, begged the MBTA to add more trains.

Round-trip tickets cost riders $20.

The MBTA originally announced its summer concert Commuter Rail services in March, with trains going to Gillette Stadium from Boston and Providence.