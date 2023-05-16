Taylor Swift fans without tickets urged to stay away from Gillette Stadium to avoid traffic nightmare

Taylor Swift fans without tickets urged to stay away from Gillette Stadium to avoid 'Taylor traffic'

FOXBORO – The stage is being assembled at Gillette Stadium as Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" lands in Foxboro this weekend.

There has been much reported on the herculean efforts many fans are going through to try to score seats to one of Swift's three Gillette Stadium shows. But getting to the stadium is a challenge in itself.

Last week, the MBTA Commuter Rail released extra special service tickets to the Foxboro/Gillette Stadium stop from Boston and Providence. The Commuter Rail reported the tickets from Boston sold out in under 60 seconds.

Some will head to Foxboro by train, but most will drive. The Foxboro Police Department said it knows how to handle sold out events at Gillette Stadium. Police said they are bracing for at least 65,000 people a night to come in and out of town for the shows.

What is more concerning, police said, is the expected rush of fans who do not have tickets who plan to head to Patriot Place for the chance to hear the superstar.

Swift fans in other cities like Philadelphia gathered by the tens of thousands outside of the stadium and police in Foxboro point out the facilities are different.

"We aren't the same location as Philadelphia," Foxboro Deputy Chief Richard Noonan said. "We are a small town with one road in. We are asking people if you don't have a ticket to not come to the stadium. We don't have the same setup as Philadelphia has."

Traffic is expected to be as congested as you might fear.

Aside from the backups along Route 1 in Foxboro, the roads in Mansfield are expected to back up as Janet Jackson takes over the Xfinity Center on Friday night. That night the Celtics will also be hosting the Miami Heat at TD Garden.