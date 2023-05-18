Taylor Swift fans out very early for concert merchandise sales at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - Swifties: are you ready for it?

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour official merchandise truck will start selling concert gear outside Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Thursday morning, a full day before the first show.

The truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but several fans were lining up in the parking lot hours before that to get their hands on some tour merchandise. Some were there as early as 2:30 a.m.

Fans lining up outside Gillette Stadium early Thursday morning for Taylor Swift merchandise CBS Boston

"I think it's really about embracing the fun, embracing the inner child and going and having a fun dance party night and making friends while doing it," said Rachel Zaff, who is getting ready for the show by making friendship bracelets with her sister.

Within minutes of the announcement about the sale Wednesday, the truck – albeit closed – was already in the parking lot, as Gillette employees set up rope for fans to form lines.

"I'll be here at 5 a.m.," said Rebecca Masoian of Pawtucket, who came from work to scope out the setup Wednesday. "I plan to sit here all day," she told WBZ, after admitting she got out of work Thursday once the merchandise sale was announced.

The official merchandise trailer opens Thursday morning. CBS Boston

"On Thursday, the merchandise trailer will be open to the general public and located in Lot 3B on the east side of Gillette Stadium. Please note that the line will be capped to accommodate the 7 p.m. close," a statement from Gillette Stadium read. "Parking for fans purchasing merchandise on Thursday will be accessible via P1 when traveling from the north and P2 for fans traveling from the south. The merchandise trailer will be cashless and items will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis."

Gillette has previously announced that only fans with tickets will be allowed to park in the stadium lot on concert days. As a result, Thursday is the only day for fans without tickets to access the lot.