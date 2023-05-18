Taylor Swift's Gillette Stadium concert on Saturday could feature heavy rain

FOXBORO - Headed to Gillette for the Taylor Swift concert this weekend? Bring the rain gear if your tickets are for Saturday night's show!

After a very dry stretch of weather, rain returns this weekend, developing Saturday afternoon and extending through Saturday night. Right now it looks like the weather will cooperate for Friday and Sunday's shows with just some increasing clouds late Friday and temperatures in the 60s to near 70 during the day falling into the 50s at night. Some showers may linger Sunday morning but the trend will be for clearing skies and increasing sunshine - sending temperatures into the 70s!

Rain on the way for the weekend...

We need it! But not ideal for anyone going to the Saturday Taylor Swift concert at Gillette. Steadiest rain Saturday afternoon & into Saturday night. Still some questions on if some showers will linger Sunday AM, then clearing and warmer! #wbz pic.twitter.com/szd57iW6Zx — Lexie O'Connor (@LexieOConnorWX) May 18, 2023

Saturday looks driest during the first half of the day with developing rain during the afternoon, steadiest through the afternoon, evening and into Saturday night. Rain may be heavy at times with breezy S-SE winds.

There's a slight chance to hear a rumble of thunder even during the evening, however thunderstorms don't look to be a big threat, moreso just leading to some enhanced rainfall. Don't let the forecast dampen your mood and excitement for Saturday's show - just be prepared to get wet, or maybe even some "Midnight Rain!"

While the weekend rain isn't ideal for weekend plans, it is needed after a very dry week with fire danger concerns. Expected rainfall Saturday looks like a beneficial 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches, the most for Eastern Massachusetts.