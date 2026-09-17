Hunter Nadeau, accused New Hampshire country club shooter, plans to use insanity defense

Hunter Nadeau, the man accused of killing one person and wounding several others in a shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire last year, plans to use an insanity defense.

Nadeau, a former Sky Meadow employee, was indicted in January on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault. He has been in jail since the shooting.

Hunter Nadeau. New Hampshire Attorney General

"Mr. Nadeau reserves the right to argue and offer evidence that to the extent he took any action in this case, he is not criminally responsible for that conduct because at the time of the conduct, he was suffering from a mental disease or defect, and that mental disease or defect caused his actions," public defender Wade Harwood wrote in a filing submitted on Sept. 14.

Rob DeCesare, 59, was having dinner with his family when the shooting began on Sept. 20, 2025. He was killed while protecting his wife and daughter from the gunfire. Steve Burtman of Lowell suffered serious injuries when he was shot in the face and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Brianna Surette was celebrating her anniversary with her husband when she was hit in the leg by a bullet.

At least four other people were hurt trying to escape.Investigators said the shooting lasted less than one minute.

Rob Parsons, the owner of Sky Meadow Country Club, said the attack "was the heinous act of a coward."

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said at the time of the shooting that Nadeau had not worked at the country club for about a year. A motive has not been revealed.