Patrick Clancy in his own words, only on 60 Minutes

This Sunday on 60 Minutes, Patrick Clancy talks about his grief, his memories of his children, and the baseless conspiracy theories that flooded social media since his ex-wife's murder trial.

He spoke exclusively to correspondent Ross Douthat, weeks after Lindsay Clancy's case ended in a mistrial after the jury couldn't convince a lone holdout that she wasn't criminally responsible for the murder of their three children by reason of insanity. Her defense team has argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she killed 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in 2023. Prosecutors in the case have yet to announce if they will seek a retrial.

Watch the interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. And sign up for the 60 Minutes newsletter to make sure you never miss a minute.