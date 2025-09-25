Third victim of Nashua country club shooting says mental toll will take time to heal

The third victim of the deadly shooting at a Nashua, New Hampshire country club and her husband have released a statement, thanking the public for their well wishes and expressing sympathy to the other two victims.

Brianna Surette, of Georgetown, Massachusetts, was at Sky Meadow Country Club with her husband Doug at the time of the shooting, which happened in the country club's PRIME restaurant at the same time a wedding was being held. The couple also shared they celebrated their wedding at the same country club five years and one day before the shooting.

"We never imagined our beautiful memories from that day would be hit with such a tragic event," they said in their statement.

It's unclear how exactly Surette was injured but she and her husband said, "Although Brianna's physical injuries will heal, the mental toll will take time."

Surette and country club employee Steve Burtman, of Lowell, were wounded in the shooting that killed Nashua resident Rob DeCesare, who was dining at the restaurant with his family. DeCesare's family said he was shot trying to protect them. Several other people were injured, including a good Samaritan who hit the alleged gunman over the head with a chair.

"The Surette family would like to send our deepest condolences to Rob DeCesare's family and wish them comfort during their unimaginable loss. We also are sending our prayers to Steve Burtman and his family on his recovery, as well as every one else who experienced this, we are with you," said the Surette family in their statement.

Hunter Nadeau, 23, was arrested after the shooting and charged with second degree murder. Police said he's a former employee of the country club.