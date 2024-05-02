BOSTON - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says colleges are "emboldening hate" as campus protests against Israel continue, and he says some student protesters "need to be held accountable."

Kraft and his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism published an advertisement in The Boston Globe and newspapers around the country on Thursday.

Last week, the billionaire NFL owner said he was "not comfortable" supporting Columbia University. Protesters at his alma mater inspired other students nationwide to start setting up tent encampments on their own college campuses.

Since his previous statement on Columbia, Kraft writes in the full-page ad that "this hate has only continued to rise and has spawned growing levels of physical intimidation and threats of violence" on college campuses.

FCAS Founder Robert Kraft is sharing this message as a full-page ad in major newspapers this week across the United States to address ongoing antisemitism on college campuses. #StandUpToJewishHate #🟦 pic.twitter.com/tcbobgUZRR — Stand Up to Jewish Hate #🟦 (@StandUp2JewHate) May 2, 2024

Some pro-Palestinian campus protests have turned violent. There have been more than 1,000 arrests and confrontations with police in some instances.

"They need to be held accountable"

Kraft said that college leaders and faculty "have failed their students" and that instead of supporting free speech, "they are emboldening hate that is tearing their campuses, and our youth apart."

He also wrote that once the protests are over, there should be consequences for protesters who are "shouting vile, hate filled labels at students while hiding behind masks."

"When this ends, these students cannot be pardoned for what they have done," Kraft said. "They need to be held accountable in order to send a message to future generations of students - that it is necessary to adhere to the rules of civil society and the codes of conduct of academic communities, and that free speech means standing behind your words and accepting the consequences of your actions."

Police moved to clear a tent encampment at Northeastern University in Boston last weekend after a spokesperson said "virulent antisemitic slurs" were uttered at the protest.

Student staying at the encampment told WBZ-TV it was pro-Israel counter-protesters who were "saying 'Kill the Jews' to incite this violence."

How colleges could punish student protesters

At Columbia, the administration threatened students who took over Hamilton Hall with expulsion. Tufts University in Massachusetts has said students who do not leave the encampment on campus face suspension and other punishments, like not being able to participate in senior week activities or graduation.

Tufts demonstrators, calling on their school to divest from companies that do business with Israel, have remained steadfast and say they'll boycott commencement if police step in to clear the encampments.

"Everyone's eyes should be on Gaza and that we're not backing down in this very moment," one protester at Tufts said.