Pro-Palestinian student protest at Northeastern University in Boston cleared by police

BOSTON – Police cleared pro-Palestinian protesters from an encampment at Northeastern University in Boston on Saturday.

Dozens of protesters have been at the tent encampment on Centennial Common since Thursday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters detained by police

On Saturday, there was a heavy police beginning around 6 a.m. while students were standing with linked arms.

Around 7 a.m., police moved in and began detaining students with zip ties. They were sat on the ground, then walked away from the area one at a time.

Northeastern says protesters used "virulent antisemitic slurs"

Renata Nyul, vice president for communications at Northeastern, issued a statement saying the protests have included "virulent antisemitic slurs."

Nyul said the protest began as a student demonstration, but has been "infiltrated by professional organizers" who are not affiliated with the school.

"Earlier this morning the Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) — in cooperation with local law enforcement partners — began clearing an unauthorized encampment on the university's Boston campus," Nyul said. "What began as a student demonstration two days ago, was infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation to Northeastern. Last night, the use of virulent antisemitic slurs, including 'Kill the Jews,' crossed the line. We cannot tolerate this kind of hate on our campus."

College protests in Massachusetts

Other student protests inspired by Columbia University this week have been formed on Massachusetts college campuses. They include Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Tufts University.

Boston police broke up an Emerson College encampment on Thursday, arresting 108 people.