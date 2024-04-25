Students are protesting the war in Gaza; what do they want their colleges to do?

Why students are asking colleges to divest from Israeli military

BOSTON - As protests over the war in Gaza erupt on college campuses around Boston, students wave signs reading "Divest!" And while students are protesting the war, they are also making specific demands from their colleges.

What do student protesters want?

Students in Boston, Cambridge and around the country are demanding that academic institutions divest - withhold money - from the Israeli military.

"Divestment works as a political instrument," said Harvard Medical School lecturer, Dr. Jim Recht.

Some schools, like Tufts University, have made it clear they don't support the movement calling for divestment. At Emerson College, Northeastern University, Harvard University and MIT, students have set up tents as a symbol of their demand for divestment.

College tuitions' ties to the war in Gaza

"Undisclosed portions of Harvard's endowment generates profit for Harvard by investing in the manufacture and sales of arms, military equipment," Recht, a supporter of the encampment, said. "The students recognize that there's a clear link here between the tuition that they pay and the perpetuation of violence and oppression."

Financial endowments are in the billions at many colleges and universities. However, Dr. Recht said the underlying message is just as important as the money.

"Even if they're not able to withdraw every last dollar, they could - today or tomorrow - say, 'We abhor this behavior, we abhor the behavior and policies of the Israeli government," he said.