Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism launches 'Stand up to Jewish Hate' blue square campaign

BOSTON – Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Monday that his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is launching a new national campaign aimed at stopping hateful acts against Jewish people.

Kraft and his family created the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign through a $25 million investment.

"I love this country, and we're at a danger point, I'm sorry to say," Kraft told WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben in a one-on-one interview. "I've never seen the hatred and bigotry that's going on. This is the United States of America. And it's something that really bothers me. So hopefully we're going to do something about it."

Antisemitism is not just the Jewish community’s issue. It’s everybody’s. Retweet this video with #🟦 to show your support. #StandUpToJewishHate pic.twitter.com/fJrSRFtguW — Stand Up to Jewish Hate (@StandUp2JewHate) March 27, 2023

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is establishing the blue square emoji, which is already on all smartphones, as a "simple, but powerful symbol of solidarity and support for the Jewish community."

During the campaign, the blue square will take up 2.4% of television and digital screens, billboards, and social media feeds. That number symbolizes that Jews make up 2.4% of the American population, yet are the victims of 55% of religious-based hate crimes.

For more information, visit www.StandUpToJewishHate.org.