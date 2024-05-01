Tufts University warns campus protesters to leave or face suspension, graduation ban

Tufts warns protestors they could face suspension or be banned from graduation

MEDFORD - As college campus protests escalate across the country and in Massachusetts, Tufts University is now warning students to shut down their pro-Palestinian encampment or face consequences.

Those who don't leave could be suspended or banned from graduation ceremonies.

Tufts University issued a no trespass order to students late Tuesday, telling them they need to clear the Lawn for commencement weekend, which begins Saturday, May 18.

The Tufts camp, which started on April 22, has remained smaller compared to encampments at other schools in the Boston area like Emerson College, MIT, Harvard and Northeastern. But, according to Tufts University president Suni Kumar, protestors recently brought people unaffiliated with the university to grow their numbers, and that has raised safety concerns.

"Harassed and intimidated staff"

"The protesters have appropriated and painted furniture rented by Tufts for an Earth Day event and refused to return it to the outside company that owns it. They have harassed and intimidated staff as they try to clean areas that were vandalized. Notably, they also rejected a suggestion to move the encampment to an alternative location on campus so they could continue advocating their position while Commencement preparations begin," Kumar wrote in a letter to the campus Tuesday.

"The encampment needs to end"

"We continue to do everything within reason to avoid the confrontations seen at other universities. But the encampment needs to end, and Commencement setup needs to begin," Kumar said.

"Tufts students who do not vacate the space will be subject to the Community Standards processes which may result in suspension or other sanctions. For seniors, this may include not participating in senior week activities or Commencement. It is our strong desire that it does not come to this, and the protesters choose to leave voluntarily."

Tufts University said protestors have also harassed some faculty members and they are strongly encouraging them to disperse voluntarily.

What's happening at Columbia University?

The campus protests were inspired by a demonstration started earlier this month at Columbia University in New York City. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have been demanding their schools divest from companies that do business with Israel.

