Tufts students threaten to boycott graduation if pro-Palestinian protest camp is cleared

MEDFORD - Leaders at Tufts University are pleading with pro-Palestinian demonstrators to end their protests peacefully before commencement. Dozens of students say if police step in, they will boycott graduation.

As the encampment continues at Tufts, demonstrators remain steadfast even as university officials issue a no trespass order with consequences.

"Everyone's eyes should be on Gaza and that we're not backing down in this very moment," said one protester who did want to be identified.

The protesters are now threatening to boycott commencement on May 19. In a letter signed by nearly 200 students they tell the university, "Any commencement celebration built on violently sweeping, arresting, or otherwise harassing the Gaza solidarity encampment is not a celebration in which we would partake."

Students say it's time for university to step in

"They're blackmailing the university and the university is falling for it," said Jewish Tufts student Ilana Smaletz.

Smaletz believes it's time for the university to step in, not because of a commencement threat, but because she says it's been intimidating to her and interferes with campus life.

"If actions go unreprimanded, they think they have the space to do it here and in other campuses as well. So, it's scary, and it's horrifying," Smaletz said.

Protesters met Tuesday with two university deans to find common ground, but the effort was unsuccessful. The university said the encampments must come down before any further negotiations.

Pro-Palestinian encampment at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts CBS Boston

"This impacts my life on campus and makes me feel less secure and less comfortable with the Tufts experience," said student Gavin Herzig.

"Our message here is very clear and what we have been doing and what everyone has been doing around the country," said the protester who did not want to be identified.

If and when the university will dismantle the tent city is not clear, but at least one senior doesn't want commencement to become a political event.

"It's going to be always shadowed in the background by this group of people who are insistent that I take responsibility," Herzig said.

The protesters could be subject to suspension or other sanctions.