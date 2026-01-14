Robert Kraft says Patriots playoff atmosphere "brought me back to the old days"

In an exclusive interview with WBZ-TV, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the electric playoff atmosphere of Gillette Stadium last weekend reminded him of the old days when his team was winning Super Bowl titles. Kraft also spoke about how first-year head coach Mike Vrabel has jolted the franchise back to the postseason, and why he believes quarterback Drake Maye is so special.

New England's defense dominated the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday in the wild-card round of the playoffs, earning a 16-3 win. Kraft said the Gillette Stadium crowd was a major factor.

"What happened here last Sunday night. My goodness, the spirit what went on out there brought me back to the old days and made me feel so good again. The fan base here is a differentiator," Kraft said. "I want to thank the fan base. Because they were back."

The Patriots next host the Houston Texans on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Kraft hopes the atmosphere will be the same

"It's a credit to the fans and the support they've given us. So I'm just asking them, please, come with all your exuberance and be loud," Kraft said.

Robert Kraft on Mike Vrabel

Vrabel has expedited the rebuilding process after becoming the third Patriots head coach in as a many seasons. Kraft fired Jerod Mayo one year ago after he completed his first and only season with four wins.

Mayo had taken over Bill Belichick, who had won four games himself the year prior and struggled to find success after letting Tom Brady leave for Tampa Bay.

"What went on the last few years is really tough. Making this franchise a franchise that competes is most important thing after my family," Kraft said, adding that it was difficult for him to move on from Mayo, but "it was just something we had to do to change the culture."

"We're custodians of an asset of the New England community. I didn't think we were doing a good job the last few years," Kraft said. "I couldn't stand what was going on every week. It was my responsibility to change it the best I could. Did we think we'd go from 4-13 to 15-3? No. We didn't. My objective was to make the playoffs. Then anything can happen."

With Vrabel at the helm, the Patriots stunned the football world with a 14-3 regular season. They won the AFC East title and a earned a victory in their first playoff game as the No. 2 seed.

"He has really developed and progressed as a leader and human being from my point of view. When he was here, he played with us, was a terrific player who won three Super Bowls. But he was really rough and tough, which was exactly what we wanted on the field," Kraft said of Vrabel. "He's got a soft side that I never saw. What's good about that, I think that soft side has connected him with players in a way, and he has genuine affection and respect. And it gets communicated with these guys. In the end, the only way you're going to win is if you put team first and not your individual statistics."

Kraft says Drake Maye is "really special"

Kraft spoke about star quarterback Drake Maye who, in just his second year at age 23, is considered one of two legitimate candidates for the NFL MVP award.

"He's really special," Kraft said. "He's a very humble young man, comes from a great family."

The Patriots owner said that what really stood out to him was how Maye responded last year when the team was losing games.

"I'll tell you what stuck out to me last year. It was pretty rough. And he only started I think two-thirds of the games. But after the games, games that we lost, he would go around the locker room and speak to the o-line and receivers," Kraft said. "And he's just got a humble demeanor that is team-oriented. And I credit his parents for his upbringing, that kind of humility. And he's genuine. And that means more than anything."

Will Robert Kraft make Hall of Fame?

Kraft will learn within weeks if he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was named a finalist by the Blue Ribbon Committee that makes selections in coach, contributor and seniors categories. Belichick is also a finalist.

The other finalists are senior candidates Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood. A maximum of three candidates can be picked for enshrinement in 2026.

The public will learn the Hall of Fame class on Thursday, Feb. 5 during the broadcast of the NFL Honors awards show.