Watch Live: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on firing head coach Jerod Mayo

FOXBORO – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is set to hold a press conference on Monday, a day after stunning the football world by firing first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.

Kraft's press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The Patriots finished the season with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, costing themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. New England finished with a record of 4-13, and will pick fourth.

Jerod Mayo fired

Just over an hour after the game, Kraft officially announced the firing of Mayo, who was chosen as the successor to Bill Belichick five years ago.

"Since buying the team, I have always considered myself and my family as custodians of a public asset. We have tremendous fans who expect and deserve a better product than we have delivered in recent years. I apologize for that," Kraft said Sunday in a statement. "I have given much thought and consideration as to what actions I can take to expedite our return to championship contention and determined this move was the best option at this time."

Who will be the next Patriots coach?

For the first time in 25 years, the Patriots will be underdoing a full head coaching search.

According to reports on Sunday, the Patriots could turn to a former player once again. Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls in New England, is one of the hottest names for NFL teams with a coaching vacancy.

Vrabel, who interviewed with the New York Jets already, reportedly has interest in his former team's vacancy, and the feeling is likely mutual.

New England could also interview the other hot name on the market, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. With the Lions earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye, Johnson can speak to teams this week.

The next Patriots head coach will have a decent landing spot, all things considered. New England holds the No. 4 pick in the draft, appears to have found its franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, and has around $130 million in cap space to spend.