Drake Maye or Matthew Stafford? Where NFL MVP race stands at end of regular season.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams both knew heading into Sunday they are headed to the postseason. But one thing that is still to be determined is which quarterback could take home NFL MVP honors – second-year standout Drake Maye or veteran Matthew Stafford.

Maye and Stafford are widely seen as the leading MVP candidates.

The Rams finished the season with a 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday to end the year with a record of 12-5 and a wild-card berth. The Patriots, meanwhile, surprised many in the league this year. New England pulled away from the Miami Dolphins in the second half to close out the year at 14-3.

Maye led the Patriots to an AFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, while Stafford's Rams will be a wild-card team and the No. 5 seed.

Drake Maye vs. Matthew Stafford

For much of the year, Stafford has been the betting favorite to win the MVP. According to CBS Sports, that flipped last week when Stafford and Rams suffered a surprising upset Monday to the Atlanta Falcons. Stafford threw three interceptions in the game.

The disappointing performance came a day after Maye's career game against the lowly New York Jets. Maye completed 19 of 21 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns, for a rating of 157.0.

By the end of Monday Night Football, Maye had overtaken Stafford in the betting markets despite having the lead over the young quarterback in yards and touchdowns.

On Sunday, Stafford was 25 for 40 for 259 yards and four touchdowns against the Cardinals. Maye, meanwhile was 14 of 18 for 191 yards and one touchdowns, and also rushed five times for 41 yards while sitting out almost the entire fourth quarter.

Stafford ends the regular season with 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. During his sophomore season, Maye had 4,394 yards, 31 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Maye also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns on the year.

With Stafford's four touchdowns, the betting odds flipped back in his favor Sunday night, just slightly ahead of Maye.

Who will win MVP?

Though Stafford has the edge in yards and touchdowns, Maye has been outpacing him in QB rating, passer rating, completion percentage, and many advanced statistics.

Voters will also have to weigh other factors.

Maye's numbers have come against the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL, while Stafford competes in the NFC West, which will have three teams in the postseason.

On the flip side, Stafford has two elite wide receivers and a stellar offensive line, while Maye's No. 1 receiver is Stefon Diggs, who was coming off a torn ACL and is now 32 years old.

The winner of the NFL MVP will be publicly announced on Thursday, February 5, during the NFL Honors broadcast in San Francisco, California.