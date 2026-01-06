Robert Kraft shocks Patriots Fan of the Year winner at Gillette Stadium: "Oh my stars!"

New England Patriots fan Greg Hikel received a surprise he will never forget recently. Hikel was invited for a behind-the-scenes tour of Gillette Stadium, and during the tour team owner Robert Kraft shocked him with the news that he was the 2025 Patriots Fan of the Year.

"And the doors opened, Mr. Kraft was there, Pop Douglas was there holding the jersey and behind the six trophies and Hall of Fame plaques are on the walls. I was so caught off guard. The first thing I said was 'Oh my stars!" Hikel said.

Patriots Fan of the Year

The 59-year-old has been a Patriots fan since he was 12 years old. He's been a season ticket holder for the last 30 years. And over the past three decades he's only missed four home games.

"I would never think about not going to a game," he said.

Hikel attended the regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins, and saw his name on the jumbotron. He was also given a place in the tunnel as the players came out, even slapping hands with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

"Being in the tunnel when the cheerleaders came through and all the players came through and Vrabel led them was one of the most incredible fan experiences I've ever had and I realized right then at that time that I will probably never have that opportunity again. And it was so awesome to be able to do that," he said.

Greg Hikel is surprised by Patriots owner Robert Kraft with the Fan of the Year honor. Kraft Sports + Entertainment

"A huge honor"

It's clear the Patriots have given Hikel a lot of joy in his life including his fiancée Maggie. Their first date was at a Patriots game. They even created a foundation called Hanks Hearts in honor of Maggie's father to benefit research for cancers that impact men.

"We just got engaged this past June. Very excited about it. We're getting married June 27," he smiled.

And when the Hudson resident is not busy stocking shelves at Bacons Wine and Spirits as a retail specialist, you will find him shouting loudly from the 50-yard line at Gillette Stadium.

"To actually be receiving [Fan of the Year] I am thrilled and it's amazing and it's a huge honor. I will be a Patriots fan for the rest of my natural life," he said.

Hikel is confident in the team, saying he believes they're going to make a run to the Super Bowl.