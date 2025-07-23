Robert Kraft ready for "new chapter" of Patriots football under Mike Vrabel

After back-to-back four-win seasons, the New England Patriots are looking to return to relevancy and respectability in 2025. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is confident the team will do even better under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Kraft spoke with reporters briefly Wednesday morning ahead of the first practice of training camp in Foxboro. This is his 32nd camp as owner of the Patriots, and he wants the team to get back to winning Super Bowls in the very near future. He understands that won't happen overnight, but believes the team's moves over the offseason have a new foundation in place.

"I'm so excited for today and hopefully the start of a new chapter of our team doing well," said Kraft.

There was a buzz surrounding the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday that has been absent in recent years. For Kraft, it all starts with what Vrabel has established since he was named head coach back in January.

"Seeing people back and feeling them energized – we have a chance to be pretty good this year. I believe we will be, but there are a lot of things that have to come together," Kraft told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche. "Mike Vrabel brings an energy that is special and I'm excited about that."

Vrabel has brought the same fire to the sidelines as a coach as he did to the field as a player. Kraft got to see it up close for eight seasons as Vrabel won three Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots. He also got to see it in the negotiating room when Vrabel served as the team's union rep and was on the Players Association's executive committee.

Back in 2008, Vrabel famously criticized the construction of the new shopping plaza at Patriot Place. He essentially said it was being built on what players had accomplished, but the player's wouldn't be getting any of the revenue from it. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs a short time later.

That is all in the past, Kraft said Wednesday.

"He was a little tough when he was a player. He represented the union and I remember we were, this is the only stadium that is fully private and we had to invest in the land around to get economic activity to justify us doing it. He wanted the revenue to go into the union for the cap, and I remember duking it out with him," recalled Kraft.

"Now that we have totally aligned interest, I hope he can bring that same spirit and energy. He won three Super Bowls with us and has the experience of coaching, and I think did a very good job in Tennessee," Kraft continued. "I'm looking forward to it. We were able to bring in a group of young free agents, I like our draft, and some real veterans we think can make it happen."

The Patriots went out and made several splashes in free agency this offseason, which included giving defensive tackle Milton Williams a four-year, $104 million deal. On the offensive side, New England signed receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract to give Drake Maye a top-flight receiver in his second NFL season, and drafted left tackle Will Campbell fourth overall to protect his blind side.

But games are not won in the offseason, and it will be up to Vrabel to establish a new culture of winning in New England after two dreadful seasons. He again outlined his goals for camp on Wednesday: "Build a team. Earn a role. Prepare to win."

Kraft is hoping to see a lot more of that third part in 2025.

"After my family, the most important thing for me is this team winning football games. It was really tough [the last two seasons], so it's my job to do whatever I can to make that happen. I feel good about the foundation that we have now, and now we have to go execute and make that happen," he said.