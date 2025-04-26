Meet the Patriots 2025 NFL Draft class, which includes a lot of talent for Drake Maye

The New England Patriots made 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding some real solid talent on both sides of the ball over the last three days. It's early, but it seems like the Patriots followed up a stellar free-agency period with an incredible draft.

New England made a point to get quarterback Drake Maye a lot of help in a number of different ways. The Patriots needed a left tackle after Maye was under heavy pressure throughout his rookie season, and found one in fourth overall pick Will Campbell. The Patriots gave their quarterback some legit playmakers too by taking Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round and Washington State receiver Kyle Williams in the third round.

The team shifted its focus to the defense on Saturday, when it added some heavy hitters all over the field. And in a throwback to the Bill Belichick days, the Patriots even took a pair of special teamers.

The Patriots brass pretty much filled every hole on their roster, and did so with players who have loads of athleticism and upside. While we won't know how any of them pan out for another year or two, it certainly seems like New England crushed the 2025 NFL Draft.

Head coach Mike Vrabel, executive VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf, vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, and vice president of football operations and strategy John Streicher deserve a ton of credit for what they were able to accomplish over the last three days. Wolf has especially earned some praise after a real lackluster 2024 NFL Draft. (Outside of Drake Maye.)

Wolf is one of the few holdovers from the previous two regimes, and said this year's draft process was a lot more organized than last year. He took the blame for the team's missteps in 2024, and is excited for what they were able to add in 2025.

"There was a lot of clear communication between Vrabel and our staff. He was around a lot during our meetings and it was just a really good process," said Wolf. "This is on me from last year; we just didn't have an organized enough process. Ryan Cowden, coach Vrabel and Stretch really came in and helped me organize this. I think we're going to have a productive group."

There is a lot of reason to feel good about New England's 2025 NFL Draft class. Here's a look at all the players the Patriots added to their roster:

Will Campbell, Tackle

Offensive Tackle Will Campbell of LSU poses after being selected fourth overall pick by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Drafted 4th overall out of LSU

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 319 pounds

A consensus All-American in 2024, Campbell should be the team's starting left tackle come Week 1. He was LSU's starting left tackle since the summer of his freshman year and started all 38 games he appeared in for the Tigers.

Over Campbell's 2,553 snaps at LSU, he allowed just five sacks and 45 pressures. He allowed just two sacks in 2024 on 557 pass-blocking snaps. He went 24 straight games without allowing a sack at one point.

Campbell is a tough, gritty player in the trenches and will instantly become a leader in the New England locker room.

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson scores a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in 2025. CFP / Getty Images

Drafted 38th overall out of Ohio State

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 202 pounds

Henderson is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball, and he can line up all over the offense. He can burn teams as a running back, a pass-catching back, and he can line up at receiver too.

Henderson averaged 7.1 yards per carry in 2024 to lead the Big Ten, on his way 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown. Henderson did all of that while sharing carries with Quinshon Judkins for the National Champs.

The explosive back ran for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns in 47 games for the Buckeyes, and added six more receiving scores. Perhaps most important, Henderson holds onto the football. He only fumbled twice in his 667 career touches, and recovered them both himself.

He's also an excellent blocker, so he's going to help Maye in a number of ways in New England.

Kyle Williams, Wide Receiver

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams makes a touchdown catch against Syracuse during the 2024 season. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Drafted 69th overall out of Washington State

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

The Patriots added another offensive playmaker in Williams, a lightning fast receiver that can kill teams over the top or underneath. He'll bring versatility and big-play explosiveness to Maye's receiving corps in New England.

Williams had 14 catches for 20 or more yards in 2024, with those receptions going for 454 yards and six of his touchdowns. Overall, he had 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns (fourth-most in FBS) in his final collegiate season. He had seven 100-yard games over his two years with the Cougars, and finished his five-year college career with 248 receptions for 3,608 yards and 29 touchdowns for Washington State and UNLV.

Jared Wilson, Center

Jared Wilson of Georgia participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

Drafted 95th overall out of Georgia

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

Wilson is extremely athletic for a large gentleman and has some incredible speed, running the 40 in 4.84 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was only a starter for the Bulldogs for one season, but he could develop behind veteran Garrett Bradbury during his rookie season and take over as New England's starter in the near future. He also played some guard in college.

Craig Woodson, Safety

California Golden Bears defensive back Craig Woodson makes a tackle against UCLA. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Drafted 106th overall out of California

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Woodson is a versatile defensive back who could take over as New England's free safety in the secondary. He also lined up in the the slot, at strong safety, and even on the outside for Cal, in addition to being a core special teamer.

Woodson also LOVES to hit people on the field.

"Hitting people is what I've liked to do since I was a kid when I first started playing football. Just running up, hitting somebody, smacking them, getting them on the ground," Woodson told reporters Saturday. "For me, that's really just the thrill of the game. I'm going to love bringing that to New England and I know there's guys there who are on the same page."

Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle

Joshua Farmer of the Florida State Seminoles forces a fumble against Garrett Shrader of the Syracuse Orange. James Gilbert / Getty Images

Drafted 137th overall out of Florida State

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 305 pounds

Farmer will give the Patriots a solid run-defender along the line and some help in the pass rush. He had nine sacks over his last two seasons for the Seminoles, including a team-high four sacks in 2024. He also had 26 QB pressures to earn Honorable Mention All-ACC honors.

He was a two-year starter for Florida State and finished his college career with 80 tackles, 11 sacks, and 21 tackles for loss. He'll either form a solid duo on the defensive front with Christian Barmore, or give the Patriots some insurance given Barmore's situation with blood clots.

Farmer is also coming into the NFL with a huge chip on his shoulder, after 16 defensive tackles were taken ahead of him in the draft.

"Everybody in the world knows that's not how it was supposed to go," he said. "I'm going to get there and prove everybody wrong."

Bradyn Swinson, Edge Rusher

Bradyn Swinson of the LSU Tigers. Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images

Drafted 146th overall out of LSU

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

What did the Patriots get in Swinson? "You got a steal," he told reporters after being drafted.

He also called himself a dog, and expects to put a lot of heat on opposing quarterbacks in the New England defense. The edge rusher was Second-Team All-SEC for LSU last season when he recorded a team-high 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss over 13 games. He also forced a pair of fumbles and broke up two passes in 2024.

"I really know how to find my way around the ball," said Swinson, who started carrying a football with him everywhere prior to last season. "I think that's a big thing with me, my pass rushing."

Swinson played in 55 games in college between Oregon and LSU, and racked up 128 tackles, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 11 passes defensed for his career.

Andres Borregales, Kicker

Miami kicker Andres Borregales kicks an extra point for the Hurricanes. Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Drafted 182nd overall out of Miami

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 199 pounds

Borregales was one of the best kickers available this year after four great seasons at Miami. He hit 74 of his 86 field-goal attempts for the Hurricanes, and was 40-of-45 over the last two seasons when he earned First-Team All-ACC honors.

Borregales will compete with John Parker Romo to become New England's kicker in training camp. He said he isn't worried about going from Miami to Foxboro, after he idolized Adam Vinatieri growing up.

"Legend, honestly. All those kicks in the snow. I can't wait to experience that," he said. "I know a lot of people thought that obviously, being from Miami, I can't handle the cold, but I think I can prove people wrong about that."

Marcus Bryant, Tackle

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Marcus Bryant blocks Murray State Racers defensive lineman Kevon Haigler. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Drafted 220th overall out of Missouri

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 320 pounds

Bryant is a big left tackle and has some long arms at 34 5/8 inches. He started 42 of the 55 games he played over four seasons with SMU and his lone year at Missouri. He'll compete to back up Campbell in training camp.

"I'm going to give them my all. Every time I'm on the field I'm going to give them everything I got," Bryant said after being drafted. "I'm going to protect. I'm going to run block. I'm going to do whatever it takes to do my job and come out on top every time."

Julian Ashby, Long Snapper

Drafted 251st overall out of Vanderbilt

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 231 pounds

Julian Ashby played in 56 career games in college: 43 at Furman (2020-23) and 13 at Vanderbilt (2024). He executed 114 snaps at Vandy last year, after he was Furman's long snapper for all PATs, field goals and punts for four straight years.

He started as a quarterback in high school, but began punting and long snapping as a way to make the varsity squad.

The switch worked out for Ashby, who will now compete with 32-year-old veteran Joe Cardona -- the longest-tenured member of the Patriots at 10 seasons.

Kobee Minor, Cornerback

Kobee Minor of the Memphis Tigers defends Hudson Clement of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Sam Hodde / Getty Images

Drafted 257th out of Memphis

Height: 6-feet

Weight: 190 pounds

The Patriots made Minor this year's "Mr. Irrelevant" by drafting him 257th overall. He played 45 games in college for Texas Tech (2020-22), Indiana (2023), and Memphis (2024) and finished his career with 80 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, a dozen passes defended, and a pair of forced fumbles.