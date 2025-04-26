Patriots make corner Kobee Minor "Mr. Irrelevant" to conclude 2025 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots wrapped up the 2025 NFL Draft Saturday by making Memphis cornerback Kobee Minor this year's "Mr. Irrelevant."

The Patriots were initially set to make their final selection at No. 228 in the seventh round, but traded down with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 251st pick (used on Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby) and the 257th selection. New England took Minor with the final pick in this year's draft.

Minor said the Patriots were the only team he met with ahead of the draft, and he doesn't mind being this year's "Mr. Irrelevant."

"I love it," he told reporters Saturday night. "I've never been a highly recruited guy."

Who is Kobee Minor?

The 6-foot, 190-pound Minor played for three schools over his college career, starting with three years at Texas Tech from 2020-22. He played the 2023 season for Indiana, before he transferred to Memphis for the 2024 campaign.

Minor played 45 games for those three schools, and finished his college career with 80 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, a dozen passes defended, and a pair of forced fumbles. He didn't record any interceptions in college.

Last season for Memphis, Minor had 38 tackles, six passes defended, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Who is Mr. Irrelevant?

"Mr. Irrelevant" is the title given out each year to the final player taken in the NFL Draft. The phrase was originally coined by USC receiver Paul Salata in 1976, with Kelvin Kirk becoming the first official "Mr. Irrelevant" that year when he was drafted 487th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The title has taken on new meaning over the last few years, since 2022 "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2023.

This marks the third time the New England Patriots have taken "Mr. Irrelevant." In 1994, Kentucky linebacker Marty Moore was drafted by the Patriots with the final pick, and tight end Andy Stokes earned the moniker in 2005 when he was drafted 255th overall by New England out of William Penn.