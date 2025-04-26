Patriots draft pick Joshua Farmer bringing big chip on shoulder to NFL after falling to fourth round

Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Florida State Seminole believes he should have gone a lot earlier, which will give him a big chip on his shoulder when he gets to the NFL.

The Patriots traded up to get Farmer, sending a fifth-round pick (No. 144) and a seventh-round selection (No. 238) to the Seattle Seahawks to draft the big defensive tackle at No. 137.

This isn't how Farmer expected the draft to go. His family held draft parties for him on Thursday and Friday night, but he didn't hear his named called during either evening. He was projected to be a second-round pick, but had to sit back and watch as 16 other defensive tackles were taken ahead of him.

"Everybody in the world knows that's not how it's supposed to go. I'm just ready to get there and prove everybody wrong and be the best me every day. That's all I can say," said Farms.

That being said, he's thrilled to have landed in New England. Farmer said that once the second round came and went, he just wanted to go to a great organization.

"I'm just blessed and God did this for a reason. Everything happens for a reason and I wouldn't want it to go any other way. I'm blessed," he said. "Honestly, I'm just ready to get to work. It's been great and I love what you all got going on in New England. I'm just ready to get to work."

Who is Joshua Farmer?

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Farmer will give the Patriots a stout run defender who can line up in multiple spots along the defensive front. He was a three-year starter at Florida State and racked up 11 sacks in 38 games over that span. He had four sacks, 32 tackles, and eight tackles for a loss as a senior in 2024.

Farmer was a team captain for the Seminoles, and will give Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams another violent defender in the trenches. He'll look to join Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, and Keion White along the defensive front, with Jeremiah Pharms, Khyiris Tonga, and Jaquelin Roy also on New England's depth chart along the D line.

Farmer said he spoke with Williams for over 30 minutes in his pre-draft visit to Foxboro, and added that he can't wait to play for Vrabel.

"I love Coach Vrabel," said Farmer. "I remember him my freshman year, coming to Florida State and putting on the pad and letting them guys strike him. He's been catching my eye. I just remember seeing him. He's a guy that wants to feel you out and I couldn't be more thankful."