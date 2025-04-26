Why Patriots draft pick Bradyn Swinson carries a football everywhere

Bradyn Swinson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and fans will know the LSU edge rusher when they see him around Foxboro. That's because Swinson will have a football in his hands whenever he's out and about.

It's a tradition that only began recently for Swinson, who was taken by New England with the 146th overall pick on Saturday. But it propelled him to the best season of his college career, and it will continue now that he's heading to the NFL.

Usually, it's running backs dealing with ball security who carry a football everywhere. Why would an edge rusher carry a pigskin wherever they go?

Swinson said he took inspiration from his former LSU teammate, Jayden Daniels.

"He used to carry his dream everywhere, so you always want to carry your dream everywhere," Swinson explained after being drafted by the Patriots. "I go to the grocery store. I go to the mall. I go anywhere and just have the ball with me. I keep the ball close. The ball is the program."

Having a football in his hands occasionally drew some looks from strangers, even in a football-crazed area like Baton Rougue.

"Oh yeah, I always get some type of reaction. They always look at me at me like I'm crazy, 'Ok, you must be obsessed or something,'" he explained. "They'll be like, 'Is that your child?' I always have it. I bring it to the pool. I bring it anywhere."

The practice completely changed Swinson's career, as the 2024 season marked his first as a starter after four years of coming off the bench for Oregon and LSU. He led the Tigers with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss last year, which earned him All-SEC honors.

"When I started doing that and got to game day, everything started surreal when you start punching the ball out and you're used to seeing the ball," he said. "When you're holding the ball so much, you get to know the different spots."

The only catch is the Patriots will have to get him a new football when he gets to New England. The one that accompanied him everywhere last year was a gift from Daniels, and has a Washington Commanders logo on it.

"It's actually upstairs right now," said Swinson. "But I can't walk around with it no more. That's a Washington Commanders ball. I need a Patriots ball."

Who is Bradyn Swinson?

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Swinson broke out for the Tigers after spending his first three collegiate season at Oregon. After recording three sacks for the Ducks over those three years, he had 10.5 sacks, 93 combined tackles, and 20 tackles for loss over his two years at LSU.

Overall, Swinson racked up 13.5 sacks over 54 career games. He was a four-year starter between Oregon and LSU, and is looking to make a big impact now in New England.

Swinson said the Patriots got both a "dog" and a "steal" with his selection.

"A player that's going to do whatever the team needs. You're going to get a dog, though. You're getting a dog. That's off rip," he said. "You got a steal. Honestly, just a guy that's going to work hard every day, and is going to handle his 1-11, and is looking to help change the culture there, and add to the winning that's going on. You're getting a dog, for sure."

Swinson said he was actually outside when the Patriots called on Saturday, and it was his father who picked up the phone.

"I just heard my dad shuffling around in excitement and everything. I'm sitting outside on the deck just trying to get my mind right," he said. "Just to even be picked to the organization like this is just amazing to me. Cried real tears when I got there.

"It's just a surreal moment. It's just a moment where I worked hard for everything I did in my life. I worked hard for it, and it's been a journey," Swinson continued. "I don't care what pick it was. I got picked, and I'm just excited to be here and work. "