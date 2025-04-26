Patriots draft safety Craig Woodson in fourth round for first defensive pick of NFL Draft

The New England Patriots made their first defensive selection in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday, taking Cal safety Craig Woodson with the 106th overall pick.

Woodson was a three-year starter during his five seasons for the Golden Bears and racked up five interceptions, 21 pass breakups, 245 tackles, and nine tackles for loss in his time at Cal. He absolutely loves hitting people on the field, and sounds like the kind of player Mike Vrabel is going to love having in New England.

"Hitting people is what I've liked to do since I was a kid when I first started playing football. Just running up, hitting somebody, smacking them, getting them on the ground," Woodson told reporters after being drafted. "For me, that's really just the thrill of the game. I'm going to love bringing that to New England and I know there's guys there who are on the same page."

Woodson started all 13 games for Cal in 2024 and recorded 70 total tackles (45 solo) to go alone with an interception, a fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups.

He's a smart and savvy player on the field, and is also pretty bright off it. He was part of the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Honor Society in 2022 and 2023, and graduated from Cal in May of 2023 with a bachelor's degree in film and media. One degree wasn't enough though, so Woodson added a graduate certificate in business administration in December of 2023.

Woodson gives Patriots depth and versatility at safety

The 6-foot, 200-pound Woodson will likely slot in behind Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger on New England's depth chart at safety, though he could start in the important free safety role that has been missing in New England since Devin McCourty hung up his cleats. He could become a Swiss Army knife kind of player for Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams.

Woodson played 335 of his snaps at free safety in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, but he also saw time at strong safety (266 snaps) and slot cornerback (146). He earned an 88.5 coverage grade and had an 85.6 run defense grade on PFF.

"I don't think there's anything I can't do on the field, and I'm ready to show that to Pats Nation," said Woodson.

Woodson loves playing special teams

In addition to all his defensive roles, Woodson was also a core special teamer at Cal. Expect that to continue for the Patriots.

"Special teams is another extension of defense, in my mind," Woodson said Saturday. "Whatever they need me to do on special teams in New England, I'm there for it. I'm not the type of player who's like 'I'm too good for special teams'

"Put me on the field on special teams, I'm going to make a play," he added.

It certainly sounds like Woodson will do anything for the Patriots -- especially if it means he gets to lay some hits on opposing players.