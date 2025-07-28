Watch CBS News
New York City police officer killed by gunman in Midtown Manhattan, several people wounded, sources say

By
Jeff Capellini
Jeff Capellini,
Jennifer Bisram
A New York City police officer was shot and killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, sources say.

At least two civilians were also wounded, including one critically, and the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement sources said.

"At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Sources say the shooter walked into the 44-story building at 345 Park Ave. just before 6:40 p.m., carrying an AR-style weapon by his side and went to the 33rd floor and opened fire. The officers that were shot were acting in a security capacity at the time, working for Rudin Management.  

img-0021-2.png
A surveillance photo of the suspected gunman who shot 2 NYPD officers and 2 civilians in Midtown Manhattan on July 28, 2025.  CBS News New York
copy-of-youtube-thumbnail-2025-07-28t205024-584.jpg
A photo of the weapon used by the suspected gunman who opened fire in Midtown Manhattan on July 28, 2025, according to law enforcement sources.  CBS News New York

The building, which contains offices for Blackstone, the NFL and KPMG, among others, was placed on lockdown and was being evacuated and the area was blocked off, CBS News New York has learned.

The NYPD and Mayor Eric Adams asked the public to avoid the vicinity of East 52nd Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram described a massive police presence at the scene, including New York State Police and SWAT team members.

The NYPD said 50th to 53rd streets were closed, and the MTA said E and M trains were bypassing stations in the area.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.

