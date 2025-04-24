Patriots NFL Draft tracker for New England's 2025 picks

The New England Patriots started what should be a busy 2025 NFL Draft by taking LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick Thursday night.

Campbell should be able to come in and protect Drake Maye's blind side from Day 1, after he did an incredible job keeping his quarterbacks clean over his three-year career at LSU. But he's not the only young talent the Patriots will add to the mix over the next three days.

Stick with us throughout the weekend to keep track of all of New England's picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Patriots draft Will Campbell fourth overall

Campbell was the starting left tackle in all three of his seasons at LSU, after he took over as a true freshman in 2022. He's a stout protector at 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, and allowed just five sacks over 2,553 in his 38 college games.

Campbell is the type of player new head coach Mike Vrabel loves: A violent competitor on the field and a leader in the locker room. He always plays too as Campbell missed just one game in college, which came back in 2022 due to an illness.

There is some concern over Campbell's arms being a little short for a left tackle in the NFL, after they measured at 32 5/8 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine. They measured at 33 inches at LSU's Pro Day and Campbell dismissed any concerns about his arms throughout the pre-draft process, but some pundits believe he'll eventually have to shift to guard in the NFL.

But for now, Campbell is going to be tasked with protecting Drake Maye's blind side as a rookie. He'll give the team stability in 2025 and could become a key building block for the New England offensive line, which allowed 52 sacks during the 2024 season.

Where will the Patriots pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Patriots are scheduled to make nine of the 257 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

Round 1: 4th overall

Round 2: 38th overall

Round 3: 69th overall

Round 3: 77th overall (From Atlanta via Matthew Judon trade in 2024)

Round 4: 106th overall

Round 5: 144th overall

Round 5: 171st overall (From Dallas via Joe Milton trade)

Round 7: 220th overall

Round 7: 238th overall (From L.A. Chargers via J.C. Jackson trade in 2023)

That first selection could have been the top overall pick, but the 2024 Patriots won Week 18 against Buffalo backups to cost the 2025 Patriots the No. 1 pick. While the top pick would have likely drawn a lot of trade interest, it sounds like the Patriots will likely stick at No. 4 and address one of the team's various needs.

Patriots needs in 2025 NFL Draft

With their need at left tackle filled, the Patriots can add to the roster elsewhere -- though drafting another left tackle wouldn't be a bad idea either. But wide receiver, edge rusher, and a pass-catching running back are the biggest needs on the roster.

New England could also get younger at tight end with veterans Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper making up the depth chart at the position. New England signed veteran Garrett Bradbury after he was released by Minnesota, but depth at center is also something the team should address later in the draft.

And not to be forgotten, the Pats need to add a kicker to the roster to compete with Parker Romo -- the only kicker currently on the roster.

Who did the Patriots draft in 2024?

New England started the 2024 NFL Draft with a big hit when the Pats took Drake Maye third overall. After that, it was a lot of misses for Eliot Wolf and company.

After taking Maye, the Patriots traded down in the second round and took Ja'Lynn Polk (12 receptions as a rookie) at No. 37 in the second round. The team passed up a chance at drafting Ladd McConkey at No. 34, who caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns for the L.A. Chargers.

The Patriots then went back-to-back offensive linemen in tackle Caedan Wallace (third round, 68th overall) and guard Layden Robinson (fourth round, 103rd overall), both of whom struggled to crack the rotation as rookies. Also in the fourth round, New England drafted receiver Javon Baker (fourth round, 110th overall) with a pick acquired from the Chargers. Baker barely played and finished his rookie season with just one reception.

Sixth-round corner Marcellas Dial (drafted 180th overall) played well as a depth piece in the New England secondary and saw action in all 17 games as a rookie. The Pats also took quarterback Joe Milton III 193rd overall in the sixth round, who helped the team win Week 18 against Buffalo before he was traded to the Cowboys in the offseason. New England capped off its 2024 picks with defensive back Jaheim Bell, who was taken 231st overall.