Meet Kyle Williams, the explosive receiver drafted by the Patriots

The Patriots drafted Washington State receiver Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, giving quarterback Drake Maye another speedy and explosive weapon in the New England offense.

Williams was drafted with the 69th overall pick, and will give the Patriots a versatile threat in their receiving corps. New England went offense with each of its first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking left tackle Will Campbell fourth overall and running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round.

Williams should be a big piece for the Patriots as they look to weaponize their offense in 2025.

"Versatile, game-changing, and electric," Williams replied when asked to describe his game after being drafted by New England.

Williams gets off the line quickly and can blow by defensive backs, and could be the big-play receiver Maye and the Patriots were lacking in 2024.

Who is Kyle Williams?

The 22-year-old Williams was born November 13, 2002 in Baltimore, Maryland, but grew up in Inglewood, California. In addition to receiver, he also played quarterback, defensive back, and returned kicks in high school.

Williams checked in at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and showed off his 36.5-inch vertical leap.

He was at home with family Friday night when he was drafted by the Patriots.

Kyle Williams started his college career at UNLV

Williams began his college career at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where he played three seasons for the Rebels. Over 25 games, he caught 117 passes for 1,568 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kyle Williams broke out at Washington State

Williams transferred to Washington State after the 2022 season, and had 61 receptions for 843 yards and six touchdowns in his first year with the Cougars. Those were the best numbers of his career -- until he surpassed them all in 2024.

In his fifth and final college season, Williams hauled in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those 14 scores ranked fourth in the FBS in 2024.

Williams had seven 100-yard games in his two seasons with Washington State. Across his five college seasons, Williams caught 248 receptions for 3,608 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Kyle Williams is a big play threat outside and inside

Williams was lined up as an X receiver on 74 percent of his snaps last season, while a quarter of his snaps came out of the slot. No matter where he lined up, Williams was always threat to do damage with the football in his hands.

In 2024, Williams had 14 catches for 20 or more yards. Those receptions went for 454 yards and six of his touchdowns.

Williams also ran the ball nine times out of the backfield in 2024, which picked up 57 yards.

What will Kyle Williams bring to the Patriots?

Explosiveness. Separation. Touchdowns. We should see it all from Williams in his rookie season. He's on the older side, but he should be able to step in and make plays for the Patriots right away.

He's joining a crowded receiving room in New England that also includes 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. Polk had just 12 receptions as a rookie, but he was taken in the second round and will likely get another shot. Baker, whom New England drafted in the fourth round, may not get another chance with Williams now in the mix.

Williams should learn a lot from veteran receiver Stefon Diggs in New England, and give Maye a big-play threat from all three levels on the field. He should be a real fun player to watch in a Patriots uniform.