Watch Live: New England Patriots free agency press conference at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots are holding a press conference on Thursday to discuss their initial wave of moves in the first week of NFL free agency.

First-year head coach Mike Vrabel and four newly signed players are expected to talk during the press conference.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The Patriots were particularly busy Monday on the first day of free agency, though things have been a bit quieter in recent days.

Patriots free agent additions

New England opened its moves on Sunday, signing former Boston College and Titans pass-rusher Harold Landry, who was drafted by first-year Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel when he was with the Titans.

The Patriots continued to rebuild their defense by adding linebacker Robert Spillane and Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis.

Next on the agenda for New England was an offensive move, bringing right tackle Morgan Moses, a 34-year-old veteran, on board to protect Drake Maye.

One of the biggest splashes across the NFL came Monday afternoon. Reports had indicated that defensive tackle Milton Williams of the Philadelphia Eagles had agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers. Instead, the Patriots swooped in and signed him to a massive deal worth $26 million per year.

The Patriots ended the day with depth signings that included backup quarterback Josh Dobbs and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins.

Much of the focus in the NFL Wednesday was on the release of wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was released by the Los Angeles Rams. It's unclear if the Patriots are interested, but he is reportedly "curious" about coming to New England.