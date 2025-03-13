David Andrews set to be released by Patriots, according to report

The New England Patriots are making a big change on the field and in the locker room, with the team set to release longtime center and team captain David Andrews on Thursday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Andrews has been a pillar along the New England offensive line since he was signed as an undrafted free-agent in 2015. The 32-year-old played in only four games last season and is still rehabbing from the shoulder surgery that ended his 2024 season early.

It's unclear if Andrews will look to continue his career elsewhere. But if he opts to retire, the Patriots will hold a ceremony to honor all he's done for the organization, according to Reiss.

David Andrews with New England Patriots

A true underdog story as an undrafted free-agent out of Georgia, Andrews took over as New England's Week 1 starting center as a rookie in 2015. He started 121 of the 124 regular-season games he appeared in for New England and also snapped the ball in 12 playoff games, winning a pair of Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. A member of the Patriots' 2010 All-Decade Team, Andrews is an all-time member of the franchise and will almost certainly be enshrined in the team's Hall of Fame sometime in the near future.

He was an integral part of the New England offense and was a strong voice in the locker room. Andrews was named a team captain eight times in his career, and was always one of the first players to take the podium after games.

Andrews had one year left on his contract and was set to earn a base salary of $4 million. He expressed a desire to play again in 2025, but if he does suit up, the opportunity will shockingly not come with the Patriots.

Patriots offensive line

Releasing Andrews will leave another void along the New England offensive line, which is still in desperate need of a starting left tackle.

As for who could take over at center, there are four potential candidates on the New England roster: Ben Brown, Cole Strange, Lecitus Smith, and Jake Andrews. Brown started 10 games for the Patriots in 2024 after he was claimed off the Las Vegas practice squad, and the team started to work Strange -- a converted guard -- at center late in the season.

But the Patriots will likely explore signing a veteran center in free agency, and could look to draft one with one of their nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft .