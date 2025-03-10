Milton Williams reportedly signs with Patriots as biggest defensive free agent lands in New England

The New England Patriots made a big splash on the first day of NFL free agency, reportedly signing defensive tackle Milton Williams to bulk up the team's defensive line.

The Patriots threw a ton of money Williams' way, giving him a four-year, $104 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal also includes $63 million in guaranteed money.

How bad did the Patriots want Williams? New England is giving Williams $26 million per year, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, which will make him the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders. It also makes Williams the highest-paid Patriots player ever, surpassing the $25 million that Tom Brady once made with the franchise.

It's a huge signing for the Patriots, and one they hope will lead to big things on a defense that took a big step back in 2024. It comes as a bit of a shock too, after it was reported that Williams was finalizing a free-agent deal with the Carolina Panthers earlier Monday .

But Mike Vrabel and company really wanted Williams, and made sure to give him an offer he couldn't turn down.

Who is Milton Williams?

The 25-year-old Williams was one of the biggest free agents available this offseason, after he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs a few months ago. Williams was a force for the Philadelphia defense throughout last season, as he racked up five sacks, 10 QB hits, and 24 tackles in 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Williams had two sacks, forced and recovered a fumble, and had four total tackles for the Eagles in their Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City. For his four-year career, Williams has compiled 132 combined tackles (66 solo, 66 assisted), 11.5 sacks, 29 QB hits, and two forced fumbles over 67 regular-season games.

Williams will give the Patriots a beast in the middle of their defense, which is big considering the murky future of Christian Barmore, who missed most of the 2024 season with blood clots. The Patriots also dealt away defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on Monday, reportedly sending him to New Orleans for a late-round draft pick.

Patriots in NFL Free Agency

Vrabel and the New England brass have been hard at work adding to the New England defense, reportedly signing linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Carlton Davis on Monday. The Patriots also reportedly signed linebacker Harold Landry to a three-year deal over the weekend.

On the offensive side of the ball, New England is reportedly bringing back tight end Austin Hooper on a one-year deal, and signed right tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year contract on Monday.

The Patriots still need a left tackle and wide receiver, but they've done a great job building out their defense on the first day of NFL free agency.