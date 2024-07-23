Poll: 1 in 5 Massachusetts residents see themselves leaving state soon

BOSTON - A new poll finds that one in five Massachusetts residents, burdened by high housing and transportation costs, see themselves moving out of the state in the near future.

In the MassINC Polling Group survey of over 1,400 residents, 21% said they can picture leaving Massachusetts in the next five years. Another 19% said they are looking to move within the state, and 45% said they do not plan on moving.

Those struggling with skyrocketing costs of living are even more likely to leave Massachusetts. About 38% of respondents who said housing and transportation are both a "very big burden" on their finances said they could see themselves moving out of state.

Housing one of the biggest issues in Massachusetts, poll finds

The poll asked residents what they think is the single biggest issue facing the Massachusetts state government. Tied for first at 18% were housing and the migrant crisis.

Taxes/government spending/welfare was named by 14% of respondents, and 13% said inflation and the cost of living.

A recent report from Bankrate said prospective homebuyers in Massachusetts need to make more than $162,000 a year to afford a house. Thirty-seven percent of those polled described their monthly housing costs as "a very big burden," and 34% said it was "somewhat of a burden." Only 10% said it was not a burden at all.

Transportation issues in Massachusetts

MassINC partnered with advocacy group Transportation for Massachusetts to conduct the poll, which touched on several transportation issues facing the state.

Fifty-seven percent of those polled said transportation costs, which include car payments, gas and Uber fares, are either a very big burden or somewhat of a burden. Thirty-seven percent said those were not much of a burden, or not a burden at all.

There are also some signs that residents are feeling slightly better about the MBTA since Gov. Maura Healey appointed Phil Eng to lead the beleaguered agency. Twenty-two percent of respondents said the T is getting better, compared to 17% who said it is getting worse. Forty-three percent said it's about the same as it has been.

The poll also found that Massachusetts residents are open to "congestion pricing" fees in order to raise money for public transit and cut down on traffic. Half of respondents said the state should study the issue, while 36% said it should not. New York City was set to implement congestion pricing this summer before the governor put the program on pause.

Click here for full results from the poll.