Tyler Brown, accused gunman in Cambridge shooting, to be arraigned from hospital bed

Tyler Brown, the accused gunman in the shooting rampage on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is scheduled to appear in court via remote video Thursday.

Brown, 46, of Boston, has been in the hospital since he was shot by a state trooper and a Marine veteran Monday afternoon.

He will be arraigned from his hospital bed via Zoom in Cambridge District Court in Medford. You can watch it live when it happens at 11 a.m. on CBS News Boston in the embedded video.

A still frame from witness video showing the gunman on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 11, 2026. CBS Boston

Investigators said Brown was on drugs and in a mental health crisis when he randomly fired up to 60 shots at cars with a semi-automatic rifle before he was stopped. Two men were seriously wounded.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Brown is expected to be charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and firearms offenses.

According to court documents, Brown was released from a psychiatric hospital on May 8, three days before the Cambridge shooting. He was previously diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. His parole officer said Brown told him over the phone an hour before the shooting "that he had relapsed and was ready to end his life," according to the court papers.

Tyler Brown CBS Boston

In August of 2021, Judge Janet Sanders sentenced Brown to five to six years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to trying to shoot and kill Boston Police officers in the South End in May of 2020. The prosecutor asked for 10-to-12 years.

Brown was released from MCI Shirley on May 21, 2025. He ended up serving about three-and-a-half years in prison.

His criminal record began in 2008 when he was convicted of cocaine distribution. At the time of the armed assault in May 2020, Brown was on probation for a 2014 conviction for assault and battery with a knife and witness intimidation.